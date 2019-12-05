PHOTO GALLERY: City Of Dillon Christmas Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Season

The City of Dillon Christmas tree lighting kicked off the holiday season on Tuesday night. The mood was festive as those in attendance were entertained by the Dillon High School chorus, Dan E. Lockemy, and more. Pastor Jamie Arnette of First Baptist Church of Dillon gave the invocation, and Dr. Phil Wallace, mayor pro-tem, made appropriate remarks in the spirit of the season. The highlight was Santa’s arrival on the firetruck to the singing of “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Santa and his elf, Jingles, then listened to the Christmas wishes of old and young alike.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

