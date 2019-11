CLICK HOLIDAY GOODNESS VIDEO ARROW IN CENTER TO PLAY AND ARROWS AT BOTTOM RIGHT TO VIEW FULL SCREEN

CLICK HOLIDAY GOODNESS VIDEO ARROW IN CENTER TO PLAY AND ARROWS AT BOTTOM RIGHT TO VIEW FULL SCREEN

Better a little which is well done, than a great deal imperfectly.

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

Chinese Proverb