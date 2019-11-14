SCDOT To Host Fall Cleanup

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be holding an agency-wide highway litter cleanup event on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

SCDOT’s “Fall Cleanup” will include hundreds of employees, from Headquarters to our county offices, joining together to help pick up litter across the state.

“Litter is epidemic across South Carolina,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “SCDOT recognizes the negative impact of litter. Not only is it an eyesore, but it can discourage economic development and hurt our state’s economy.”

“We ask the public to help us keep the newly cleaned highways litter-free,” Secretary Hall said. “We see this month’s cleanup as a call-to-action.”

SCDOT’s effort to spruce up our state’s roads this month is in collaboration with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, and Palmetto Pride’s event, Grab A Bag SC. This event will also feature volunteers from across the state cleaning up litter in our communities.