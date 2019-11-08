DHS Hosting Veterans Breakfast And Program

Submitted by BSN S1

Cadet Athena Coon

The Dillon High School JROTC will be hosting an appreciation breakfast and program to honor our area veterans on Monday, November 11, 2019. Breakfast will begin at 8:10-8:40 a.m. in the DHS cafeteria and the veteran’s day program will start at 8:45 am in the DHS gymnasium.

This is a grateful opportunity for our school and our cadets to show how much we appreciate our Veterans and their sacrifices. These veterans came from all walks of life but shared many fundamental values. They possessed Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selflessness Service, Honor, Integrity, Personal Courage and they put the needs of the country above their own. SFC Gray stated that “Some Veterans sacrifice a lot, and some sacrificed everything.”

We look forward to seeing you there!

