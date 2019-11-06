Clemson Extension Hosting Dividing Perennials Workshop

Clemson Extension is hosting a Dividing Perennials Workshop on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dillon County Clemson Extension Office, 200 South 5th Avenue Unit B, Dillon, SC 29536. Call 843-774-8218 Ext. 0 to reserve your spot Dividing perennials is an easy and inexpensive way to gain additional plants for your garden or to share with a friend. Learn how and when to divide perennials in this hands-on workshop on November 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Please call the office to reserve your spot for this workshop by calling 843-774-8218 extension 0 or by emailing [email protected] The workshop will be held in the Clemson Extension Office located at 200 South 5th Avenue Unit, Dillon, SC 29536. Training is limited to 20 participants.

