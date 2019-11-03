PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Fall Festival Held

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held the annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

All those in attendance were invited to enjoy hot dogs and all the trimmings including chips, beverages, and desserts.

There was games and inflatables for all to enjoy. Of course, prizes and candy were given as rewards.

At 7:45 p.m. Trunk or Treat was held in the parking lot. The vehicles were decorated beautifully (and the candy was not bad either).

Miss Linda McKenzie, Children’s Director for Mount Calvary Baptist Church, and all of her volunteers did a wonderful job providing the community with a safe environment for the event.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

