Lake View Town Council Meeting Minutes: August And September 2019

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW COUNCIL MEETING

August 15, 2019

Council Chambers

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Council Chamber

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members Mertis Barnett, Tony Hayes, David Johnson and David Kitchens

Also Present: Karen Cook-Henderson and members of the Rescue Squad and Fire Department

• Mayor Elvington opened the meeting with prayer and welcomed everyone to the meeting.

• The minutes of the July 18, 2019 meeting and July 30, 2019 public hearing were reviewed by council. Councilmember David Kitchens made a motion to accept the July 18, 2019 minutes and Councilmember David Johnson seconded the motion and all were in favor. Councilmember David Johnson made a motion to accept the July 30, 2019 minutes and Councilmember David Kitchens seconded the motion and all were in favor.

• Mark Sobiski from CareFIRST Carolina (CareSouth) and Kenneth Smith from the Dillon Long-Term Recovery Group presented information about a regional transportation system that is in development. The plan is to provide bus transportation on a fixed route connecting Latta, Lake View, Little Rock and Hamer to Dillon as well as a “Demand Response” style service scheduled to accommodate the largest number of possible trips per vehicle mile each day. The Town of Lake View was asked to contribute matching funds to the project at a level that is comfortable with a three year commitment. Mayor Elvington and members of Council will consider the request after reviewing the data. Mayor Elvington asked Mr. Sobiski if CareFIRST (CareSouth) had other plans to address health issues in rural areas such as creating exercise/rehab facilities. Mr. Sobiski explained they focus on issues that can be addressed without requiring a permanent facility like the mobile dentist but they were always open to suggestions such as this.

• Mayor Elvington presented a proposal from Duke Energy to upgrade the street lights to LED for a one-time fee of $600.00 plus increase to the monthly bill. There are 164 lights eligible to be converted. Councilmember David Kitchens made the motion to accept the proposal and Councilmember David Johnson seconded it. There was no discussion and all were in favor.

• Mayor Elvington recommended moving into Executive Session and Councilmember Tony Hayes made a motion to move into Executive Session for the purpose of having discussion incident to proposed contractual arrangements [30-4-70(a)(2)] and Councilmember David Johnson seconded with no discussion all were in favor.

Results of Executive Session

No Action

• Mayor’s Report

• Officer Richard Best ended his employment with the Lake View Police Department on 7/17/2019 and Sergeant Jason Turner started on August 1, 2019.

• Nuisance Properties – There are several properties that are being worked on currently either by the owner to remedy the ordinance violations or by the Town of Lake View to seek a legal resolution.

• Recreation Park – the paving is going well and will be completed soon.

• Recreation Activities – football is currently in session and consideration is being given to a fall soccer or softball league

• Town of Lake View Ordinances – the books with the new Ordinances passed in June 2019 are done and available at Town Hall. We also own a copy in Word to make it easier to access and update.

• Heritage Building – there is a potential customer for the building working with Dillon County Economic Development. Any contracts will include similar requirements to protect the interest of the Town of Lake View.

• Council Concerns

• Councilmember Kitchens raised concern that the ditch at the intersection of 4th Ave and Ford Street continues to retain water worse since the DOT worked on it. He also brought up the concerns of Mr. Hayes and the trash in the ditch on 5th Avenue as well as the overgrown weeds at the Carmichael Gas Station. Mayor Elvington agreed to ask permission from Latta Realty for David Johnson to cut down the weeds. Councilmember Kitchens also recommended Possum Holler be added to the active properties being considered a nuisance and all of council was agreed.

• Councilmember Barnett commented she is seeing a marked decrease in children out at night in response to the curfew. She also shared that Christmas on the Boulevard is scheduled for December 7, 2019 and asked Councilmembers Johnson and Kitchens to organize the car show to which they agreed.

With no further business, Tony Hayes made the motion to adjourn with David Kitchens seconding. There was no discussion and all were in favor so the meeting was adjourned.

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW COUNCIL MEETING

September 2, 2019

Special Meeting

Council Chambers

Date: Monday September 2, 2019

Time: 5:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Council Chamber

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members Mertis Barnett, Tony Hayes, David Johnson and David Kitchens

Also Present: Chief Charlie Watson and Karen Cook-Henderson

AGENDA

• Mayor Matthew Elvington opened the meeting with prayer and welcomed everyone to the meeting.

• Review and Approval of the Town of Lake View Emergency Operation Plan – With the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian, the Town Council is agreed that the Town of Lake View is in an emergency. The Town Council reviewed and accepted the Town of Lake View Emergency Operations Plan. Councilmember David Kitchens made a motion to pay employees working more than 8 hours during a 24 hour period during this emergency at 1.5 their regular rate. Councilmember David Johnson seconded and all were in favor.

• Mayor’s Report – Mayor Elvington made the recommendation that the Town Council adopt a policy for paying employees for travel expenses when traveling for Town business or for training related to their job duties.

The recommendation is to pay employees mileage at the Federal Rate and reimburse meals up to $55.00 per day. All were in favor and the policy is adopted.

With no further business, Mertis Barnett made the motion to adjourn with Tony Hayes seconding. There was no discussion and all were in favor so the meeting was adjourned.