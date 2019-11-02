County Accommodation Tax Requests Approved

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Accommodations Tax requests were presented by Charles Taylor at the Dillon County Council meeting.

A total of $65,700 was available to fund accommodations tax requests. The money was designated as follows:

Upon a motion by Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., and a second by Councilman Gerome McLeod, the recommendations were approved.

Dillon County Accommodations Tax Request

Fiscal Year 2018––2019

The funded projects included:

Lake View

Christmas on the Blvd.—$6,000.00

Total $6,000.00

Dillon

The Criterion Club—$5,000.00

Dillon County Historical Society—$5,000.00

The Dillon County Theatre—$7,000.00

Dillon County Health Initiative—$6,000.00

Celebrate on Main—$5,000.00

Taste of Dillon County—$7,000.00

Total $35,000.00

Latta

Latta Springfest on Main—$6,000.00

Town of Latta Church Street Re-Landscaping Project—9,000.00

Latta Community Singers—$1,500.00

Veteran’s Park of LRC—$1,500.00

Christmas in Latta of LRC—$1,800.00

Edwards House of LRC—$2,500.00

Harvest Festival of LRC—$2,400.00

Total $24,700.00

Grand Total $65,700.00