County Accommodation Tax Requests Approved

By Betsy Finklea
The Dillon County Accommodations Tax requests were presented by Charles Taylor at the Dillon County Council meeting.
A total of $65,700 was available to fund accommodations tax requests. The money was designated as follows:
Upon a motion by Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., and a second by Councilman Gerome McLeod, the recommendations were approved.
Dillon County Accommodations Tax Request
Fiscal Year 2018––2019
The funded projects included:
Lake View
Christmas on the Blvd.—$6,000.00
Total $6,000.00
Dillon
The Criterion Club—$5,000.00
Dillon County Historical Society—$5,000.00
The Dillon County Theatre—$7,000.00
Dillon County Health Initiative—$6,000.00
Celebrate on Main—$5,000.00
Taste of Dillon County—$7,000.00
Total $35,000.00
Latta
Latta Springfest on Main—$6,000.00
Town of Latta Church Street Re-Landscaping Project—9,000.00
Latta Community Singers—$1,500.00
Veteran’s Park of LRC—$1,500.00
Christmas in Latta of LRC—$1,800.00
Edwards House of LRC—$2,500.00
Harvest Festival of LRC—$2,400.00
Total $24,700.00
Grand Total $65,700.00