Celebrating The Celebrant

It is both an honor and a challenge to write something about someone who has spent so much of his time and talent in a sacrificial and selfless endeavor to cite, commend, and honor others. It is an honor because I believe that Carley Wiggins is a man who is deserving of double honor. It is a challenge because I do not want to understate and fail to give him the appreciation and accolades that he is due for what he has contributed to our city, county, and culture for so many years as a writer, columnist, and historian.

First, as a writer he fits into the category of some of the greatest men of letters of all time. Men like John Bunyan, A. W. Tozer, C. I. Scofield, and quite a few others, who never had any formal or institutional training in the art of writing. Nevertheless, such men were endowed by their Creator with an innate ability to write and their writings have made an historical and global impact on our culture. Likewise, the writings of Carley Wiggins have made an impact on our city, county, and culture. Every writer writes with a certain style and uniqueness that capture and convey their personality, perspective, study, and research, as well as their personal experiences. Carley Wiggins’ style is simplistic, factual, and very informative. He is a great writer whose modest demeanor prevents him from tooting his own horn or truly realizing how much of a literary treasure he is to the citizens of our locale. I can think of no other writer who has served as a guest columnist for the Dillon Herald, who has been so prolific, practical, and persistent in providing relevant, informative, and historical information to the citizens of our county and region as Carley Wiggins. As a colleague of his and guest columnist of the Dillon Herald, I have greatly benefitted from his columns ever since he started writing them many, many years ago His writings have both inspired and motivated me as a writer. I will never forget when he and his wife, Helen, came to encourage and honor me at my book signing that was held in our Family Life Center at Outreach Family Fellowship a few years ago. I was truly blessed to have them there and especially to hear the remarks and words of commendation from him. Of all that I have said and cited about Carley Wiggins the writer, the columnist, and the special literary treasure that he is to us, nothing is as significant as the historical contributions that he has made through his books and columns that have featured the lives, achievements, and stories of Dillonites, who either stay in Dillon or were born or reared here.

Before Carley Wiggins emerged from the shadows of obscurity as a late bloomer (from a literary perspective) and began to write his column, there was no one who wrote for the Dillon Herald, Morning News or any other local and regional newspapers who was so inclusive, impartial, and informative from a biographical and historical way. His special editions on the lives of Dillonites were not just about Whites, but African-Americans, as well. If truth be told, he has been a trailblazer who has helped to shatter the wall of racism and discrimination in our area through the biographical editions of his column that showcased the lives and achievements of many African-Americans. Regrettably, before Carley Wiggins began writing, this was not the case. If I had to do a second installment of Dillon County’s Mount Rushmore, certainly Carley Wiggins would either be included or be an honorable mention.

In my closing, I want to say that Carley Wiggins has been one of Dillon County’s most valuable citizens. His writings have inspired, informed, and greatly enhanced the general well-being of the people of our city, county, and entire region. The Dillon Herald has been truly fortunate to have him as a guest columnist.

We all have been blessed by this man who was gifted from above to cite and celebrate others through his writings.

