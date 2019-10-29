PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Wildcats Edge Hannahan Lady Hawks in Varsity Volleyball Action

Although Dillon got off to a sluggish start, the Lady Wildcats came roaring back to edge the Hannahan Lady Hawks 11-25, 25-20, 26-16, 21-25, and 19-17 in varsity volleyball playoff action on Wednesday, October 23.

The Lady Hawks arrived in Dillon ready to play and took the opening set 25-11. The Lady ‘Cats fought back and won the closely contested battle.

Dillon’s Jayla Goodwin had 3 kills, 24 digs, and 18 points while Abby Bristow had 3 kills, 28 assists, and 25 digs. Jykya Bell added 13 kills, 17 digs, and 2 blocks. Lexie Rogers had 27 digs, and Lindsay Hyatt had 2 kills, 1 block, and 8 digs. Shantazia Gordon had 7 kills and 6 blocks.

The Dillon Lady Wildcats hosted Battery Creek on Monday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

