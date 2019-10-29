14-Year-Old Shows Grand Champion Pig

GRAND CHAMPION PIG—Mason Miller, 14 years old from Dillon, showed the Grand Champion pig, “Watson,” at the Eastern Carolina Livestock show at the Florence Agricultural Fair grounds on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. His pig was raised and cared for at the Coleman Farm. Mason brought home the win with his pig. He was awarded 1st place Sr Showmanship & Grand Champion in showmanship overall, 1st place carcass, 1st place record book & Overall Grand Champion in the hog project. This was Mason’s sixth time showing at the county fair. (Contributed Photos)

