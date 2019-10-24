A. Glenn Greene, Jr., Named Latta Rotary Club Citizen Of The Year

By Betsy Finklea

A. Glenn Greene, Jr., has been named the Latta Rotary Club Citizen of the Year.



Greene was awarded the honor at the October 1st meeting of the club. As citizen of the year, Greene will be featured on the Latta Rotary Club calendar, will serve as the grand marshal of the Latta Christmas Parade, and will have his name placed on the plaque displayed in the club. He was presented the award by Rev. Fred Gough.Greene is a graduate of Shallotte High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina where he was a member of the swimming team. He received his law degree from the University of South Carolina. He came to Latta and practiced law with S. Norwood Gasque, Sr., and married Belva Finklea. Over the years, he has practiced law with James E. Lockemy (the current Chief Justice of the S.C. Court of Appeals), Nancy Bailey, and Salley Huggins McIntyre (a current Family Court judge). He is a member of the Dillon County Bar, where he has served as a mentor to a number of lawyers.Greene has been a member of the Latta Rotary Club since 1963 and has received multiple Paul Ham’s Fellowship Awards. He is a past-president of the club.Greene was one of the first members of the Latta Rescue Squad and was a member of the Latta Fire Department, where he served as chief for 10 years. He served as the Latta Town Attorney for 50 years.Greene is a member of Latta United Methodist Church, where he is on various committees and is a Bible Class teacher. He is a past member of the Latta School Board and a member of Dalcho Lodge, where he served as a past master He is a strong advocate of the Boy Scouting movement and the winner of the Silver Bear Award.Several people made comments about Greene as a friend, attorney, church member, and member of the community. Among those making comments were Walt Brown, Henry Brunson, Percy George, Paul Gasque, Rev. Mike Rouse, A. Lafon Legette, Jr.,, Dewitt Coleman, Marsden Cox, Robin Scott, Jerry Martin, John Kirby, and Patty Griffey.Patty Griffey said that it was always nice to recognize someone who put their heart and soul into the community.Special people in attendance included his son, Glenn, a member of the club; his wife, Belva; his daughter, Polly; his granddaughter, Lola; his daughter–in-law, Beth; his brother-in-law, Buzzy Finklea, and co-workers Kay Wrenn and Robin Scott.Greene thanked everyone for the award and there were other people who deserved it much more who had done a great deal of work over the years. He said many people had helped him along over the years, and he tried to pass that along.