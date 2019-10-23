PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Wildcats Pick Up 3-0 Win Over Lady Vikings

The Dillon Lady Wildcats picked up a 3-0 win over the visiting Latta Lady Vikings on Thursday, October 17, in Dillon, in the final game of the regular season.

The scores were 25-12, 26-16, and 25-21.

Latta’s Jayla Jackson had 6 assists, 3 kills, and a block while Jesselyn Bryant had 4 aces, 6 assists, and 2 digs. Rayne Nolan had 3 kills and 2 digs.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

