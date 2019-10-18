PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon JV Wildcats Hand Aynor JV Blue Jackets Loss

The Dillon Junior Varsity Wildcats came from behind to hand the visiting Aynor Blue Jackets a 14-8 loss in Dillon on Thursday, October 17.

Dillon was trailing Aynor 8-6 in the fourth quarter when Avontae Waldon carried the football for a first down. Waldon also carried the pigskin on the next 2 plays before Donnez Alford rushed for a gain. Waldon carried the football to Aynor’s 1-yard line before X’Zavion Davis carried the pigskin in for 6 points. Donnez Alford converted the 2-point play with 9:24 remaining in the final period.

Dillon’s Jamie Soles kicked off to Aynor.

Aynor’s #1, #12, and #28 makes several good runs before attempting a pass on fourth and 9 and turned the ball over to Dillon.

On fourth and 2, Dillon was stopped, and Aynor took over.

However, after 4 plays, Aynor fumbled, and Dillon recovered the football with 54 seconds remaining.

Dillon will travel to Cheraw on Thursday, October 31, for the final game of the regular season.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring photos into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.



