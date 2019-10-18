PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Lady Wildcats vs Lake View Lady Wild Gators Volleyball

The Dillon Lady Wildcats suffered a 3-2 loss to the visiting Lake View Lady Wild Gators on Tuesday, October 15, in Dillon.

There was an enthusiast crowd present to witness this good display of volleyball as the Gators took the victory with scores of 16-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, and 15-13.

The Dillon Lady Wildcats will host the Latta Lady Vikings today (Thursday, October 17).

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

