PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View vs. Marion Volleyball

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators handed the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes a 3-0 loss in Lake View on Wednesday, October 9, in varsity volleyball action with scores of 25-6, 25-5, and 25-7.

Lake View took control of the action from the onset of the game and never looked back.

Lake View’s Spivey Evans had 12 assists and 8 aces while Rebecca Cox had 4 ace3s and 10 kills. Zandasia McNeil Had 12 kills and 3 aces. Baylee Miller had 10 assists and 7 digs. Emma King recorded 7 digs and 2 aces while Alex Elliott had 6 digs and 2 aces. Tianna Hamilton had 4 digs and 6 kills. Raven Locklear had 2 aces.

Lake View is 9-3 for the season and 3-0 in Region 6-A.

Lake View will travel to face Dillon today (Tuesday, October 15) at 6:00 p.m.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

