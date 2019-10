Lake View held their homecoming on Friday night. The winner was N’Kyah Cribb. Her court includes second place-Zaikyah Allen and third place-Jadyn Watson. Here is a photo gallery by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald. (Group winners photo is courtesy of Miller Studio)

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

