NFL Star Darius Leonard Hosts Giveback Event At Lake View Elementary School

NFL star linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts returned home to Lake View on Friday, October 11 to host a giveback event at his childhood elementary school. Leonard hosted 150 local kids (ages 6-10) from Lake View Elementary for a fun-filled event. Each child received a brand-new backpack filled with new school supplies and a winter coat to help them prepare for the winter. Leonard partnered with Lands’ End to provide all 150 kids with new backpacks and coats.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

