Drought Status Downgraded In Dillon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 18, 2019) — The South Carolina Drought Response Committee, meeting via conference call on Sept. 18, upgraded the drought status for 11 counties and downgraded the status for four counties in the state.

Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Oconee and Pickens counties were maintained in Incipient Drought. Marlboro and Dillon counties were downgraded from Moderate to Incipient.

Anderson, Cherokee, Colleton, Greenville, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Spartanburg and York counties were upgraded from Incipient to Moderate Drought

Aiken, Abbeville, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter and Union counties were maintained at Moderate.

The drought declaration was removed from Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties, and the “no drought” status was maintained in Berkeley and Charleston counties.

