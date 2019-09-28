Public-Private Partnership Letter Was Accurate

Dear Editor:

I believe the letter from Mr. Bo McInnis addressing the Dillon County Public-Private Partnership is accurate. I would like to address a couple of other things concerning the formation of the Partnership. One of the reasons for the formation of the Partnership was to try to take some of the local politics out of play and get more people with an understanding of economic development involved. This didn’t happen and in fact the new Partnership be became more political than ever. Also, the County hired a new Economic Development person with zero experience. This hire, along with petty politics, made progress difficult and frustrating. There are a lot of opportunities for us now and with Clay Young’s knowledge and expertise the future can be very bright!

