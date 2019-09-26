Latta Participates In Cross-Country Meet

The second boys and girls teams both placed second to Green Sea Floyds in a meet with a total of 7 schools competing: Green Sea Floyds, Latta, Hannah Pamplico, Andrews, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, & Mullins.
Individually: Kristina Williamson finished sixth, Moya McDuffie finished fourth in the girls race and Nathan Hollaman finished seventh, Luke Berry finished fourth in the boys race.
Top 10 Boys:
1-Jackson Jeter-GSF-19:51.00
2-Joshua Gore-GSF-21:00.00
3-Scott Roach-Andrews-21:01.00
4-Luke Berry-Latta-21:12.00
5-Zander Poston-Hannah Pamplico-21:27.00
6-Gage Floyd-GSF-21:45.00
7-Nathan Hollaman-Latta-21:50.00
8-McCray Poston-Hannah Pamplico-22:30.00
9-David Lopez-GSF-23:12.00
10-Jaronn Alex-GSF23:21.00
Top 10 Girls:
1-Brooklyn Sawyer-GSF-26:11.00
2-Hope Azurdia-East Clarendon-26:15.00
3-Jade Wicker-Mullins-26:53.00
4-Moya McDuffie-Latta-26:56.00
5-Maja Bernjam-GSF-27:03.00
6-Kristina Williamson-Latta-27:34.00
7-Alex McAllister-Hannah Pamplico-29:27.00
8-Teracita Perez-GSF-29:37.00
9-Brianna-GSF-30:06.00
10-Meret Andres-Hannah Pamplico-30:23.00
Latta High School Cross Country team is coached by Chris Williams.