Home Burns On Arnette Road

HAMER, September 20, 2019—American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Arnette Road, was damaged by a fire. The Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER: To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

