Glove And Trowel Garden Club Hears From Camp Wildwood Camper

The September meeting of the Glove and Trowel Garden Club was held at the home of hostess and program director Elizabeth Jordan. There were 15 members in attendance.

The plans for the meeting was to have Ian Bethea share about his summer attendance at Camp Wildwood. But plans can change. Due sport schedule changes at school because of the recent hurricane, Ian was not able to attend. Camp Wildwood is made possible the support through the Garden Club of South Carolina, the Hampton Wildlife Fund and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Attendees are introduced to South Carolina’s wildlife and natural resources as well as learning respect for our resources heritage and the necessity for protecting the environment. It is a great opportunity for students.

Members also discussed the clubs plans for the year including the work needed at the Wellness Node, the Downtown Beautification, the Butterfly project at East Elementary School and the Christmas social. A new project has been undertaken. The club will be providing a new sign for the Dillon Disabilities and Special Needs greenhouse.

The Glove and Trowel Garden Club was organized in January 1953 and is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. the South-Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc and the Coastal District of the GCSC.

