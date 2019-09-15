Dillon City Manager Glen Wagner said the new garbage truck is now in operation and running every day.
Residents should now put cans facing forward with the handle and wheels facing your house and property. Street Department Director Burt Rogers said it is much safer.
The truck tells them each day how many cans they pick up. They average about 500 cans a day.
New Dillon Garbage Truck In Full Operation
