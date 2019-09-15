Fab Friday Concert Series Concludes

City of Dillon Downtown Development Director Bridget Thornton reported on the Fab Friday Concert Series.

The series concluded the series. The goal is to get people back downtown. The concept is peacemaking. People will come downtown and make memories.

Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace said the bands were fun, and the people enjoyed it. It was a decent crowd, but they would like more people to come.

