The Dillon County Council meets on the fourth Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Dillon County Administrative Building, 109 S. Third Ave., Dillon. For more information, call the Dillon County Council Office at 843-774-1400.

DISTRICT 1

James Campbell

403 Lewis Street

Dillon, SC 29536

DISTRICT 2

Jack Scott

843-759-2932

422 High Hill Road

Lake View, SC 29563

DISTRICT 3

Archie Scott

843-774-6649

2020 Smitty Road

Dillon, SC 29536

DISTRICT 4

T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr.

843-752-5017

P.O. Box 173

Latta, SC 29565

DISTRICT 5

Harold Moody

843-774-4315

935 Gaddy’s Mill Road

Hamer, SC 29547

DISTRICT 6

Gerome “Gee” McLeod

843-615-2429

909 West Main St.

Dillon, SC 29536

DISTRICT 7

Stevie Grice

843-206-1743

1101 East Harrison St.

Dillon, SC 29536

DILLON COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

Wilson Anthony “Tony” Clyburn

Office #: 843-774-1401