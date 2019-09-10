The Dillon County Council meets on the fourth Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Dillon County Administrative Building, 109 S. Third Ave., Dillon. For more information, call the Dillon County Council Office at 843-774-1400.
DISTRICT 1
James Campbell
403 Lewis Street
Dillon, SC 29536
DISTRICT 2
Jack Scott
843-759-2932
422 High Hill Road
Lake View, SC 29563
DISTRICT 3
Archie Scott
843-774-6649
2020 Smitty Road
Dillon, SC 29536
DISTRICT 4
T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr.
843-752-5017
P.O. Box 173
Latta, SC 29565
DISTRICT 5
Harold Moody
843-774-4315
935 Gaddy’s Mill Road
Hamer, SC 29547
DISTRICT 6
Gerome “Gee” McLeod
843-615-2429
909 West Main St.
Dillon, SC 29536
DISTRICT 7
Stevie Grice
843-206-1743
1101 East Harrison St.
Dillon, SC 29536
DILLON COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
Wilson Anthony “Tony” Clyburn
Office #: 843-774-1401