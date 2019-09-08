McClellan Selected As Dillon Middle School Teacher Of The Year

Ms. Jamie McClellan has been selected as Teacher of the Year at Dillon Middle School.



Ms. Jamie McClellan is from Fork, South Carolina. She is a 2004 graduate of Lake View High School. Ms. McClellan attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She continued her education and earned a Master’s degree in Multi-Categorical Special Education from Grand Canyon University. With five years of teaching experience, currently Ms. McClellan is a self-contained teacher and teaches grades 6th- 8th.

Ms. McClellan believes that all students are capable of learning regardless of their abilities. Ms. McClellan states, “I am extremely humbled and honored to have been chosen as Teacher of the Year by my colleagues at Dillon Middle School.”

Dillon Middle School is proud to have Ms. McClellan represent our school as Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email