Lake View Town Council Minutes: July 2019

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW COUNCIL MEETING

July 18, 2019

Council Chambers

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Council Chamber

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members Mertis Barnett, Tony Hayes, David Johnson and David Kitchens

Also Present: Karen Cook-Henderson, Chief Harry C. Watson, Lieutenant Scott Hardee and 35 members of the community

• Mayor Elvington opened the meeting with prayer and welcomed everyone to the meeting.

• The minutes of the June 27, 2019 meeting were read by Mayor Elvington. Councilmember David Johnson made a motion to accept the minutes. Councilmember David Kitchen seconded the motion and all were in favor.

• Mayor Elvington completed the first reading of Ordinance 2019-02. Councilmember David Kitchens made a motion to accept the ordinance as read and Councilmember Mertis Barnett seconded. All were in favor and the motion passed. Mayor Elvington announced that a Public Forum will be held in about 10 days at the Lake View Community Center for citizens and interested parties to share their opinions on the proposed ordinance. Diana Barfield questioned if the Ordinance needed to go before Council for approval since we have a Strong Mayor form of government. Mayor Elvington advised that passing new Ordinances requires a vote by council.

Citizen Concerns

• Steve King shared he was glad to see everyone here. His concern is the young people walking up and down the street so he encourages everyone to come to the public forum.

• Josephine Gilchrist expressed her concern that there are street lights not working. Karen Cook-Henderson assured Ms. Gilchrist the lights reported earlier this week were reported to Duke Progress Energy and reminded everyone to provide the pole number and intersection, if possible, when needing repairs. Ms. Gilchrist asked council for an update on Tony Clyburn’s announcement at an Economic Development meeting that Lake View is getting a new business. Mayor Elvington confirmed there is a potential company working with Dillon County Economic Development and Town Council. The Town of Lake View is working through our attorney to have the East Nile Farms property returned to the town in accordance with the contract. Ms. Gilchrist also asked about eliminating the dilapidated properties in town and Mayor Elvington explained it is a legal process that the town with guidance from our attorney.

• Wanda Bryant shared her home suffered some minor vandalism and was advised by Chief Watson to not hesitate to call 911 as the best way to assist police with their efforts to keep us safe and take care of Lake View.

• Martina McDonald confirmed she and her daughter witnesses the increased traffic in the Kemper Street area and had the experience of someone knocking on her door late at night. Chief Watson and Mayor Elvington advised the best thing to do is to call 911. She also asked about restarting the mosquito spraying program. Mayor Elvington confirmed Kenny King is working to be certified through Clemson Extension.

• Chief Harry C. Watson – Chief Watson offered several courses of action citizens can take if they feel afraid or have things the police should know. First, call 911 anytime something happens so a log is created of the incident and officers can respond quickly. Calls can be made anonymously. Secondly, to report information or observations, call the non-emergency number at 843-841-3707 and an officer will respond as soon as they are available. Lastly, Chief Watson maintains a Facebook page that he will respond to Direct Messages when people reach out that way. Chief Watson encouraged everyone to utilize his open-door policy at the Police Station and thanked everyone for their support.

Mayor’s Report

• Mayor Elvington expressed his appreciation for everyone participating in this meeting. If you see something of concern please contact the Lake View Police Department or any Council members. The most effective way to reach the Mayor and Council Members is to call Town Hall at 843-759-2861 and the message will be delivered.

• Nuisance properties – Mayor Elvington proposed two more properties to begin the nuisance property process with and asked for the approval of council to proceed. All were in favor.

• If you would like to volunteer in a Lake View Emergency Shelter, please call Karen at Town Hall at 843-759-2861. Training will be organized through Dillon County Disaster Preparedness and the American Red Cross.

Council Concerns

• Councilmember David Kitchens thanked everyone for coming. Many of the concerns expressed tonight he’s heard before and offered his appreciation for voicing them in this meeting. It is his hope to make Lake View as safe as possible.

• Councilmember David Johnson extended an invitation for all to stop and say hello and he’ll bring his concerns to the Mayor and council. He will work to address the street lighting concerns. He encouraged everyone to come back to a future council meeting which meets the third Thursday of the month.

• Councilmember Tony Hayes agreed the safety concerns like street lighting will continue to be priorities and thanked everyone for attending.

• Councilmember Mertis Barnett expressed appreciation that citizens came out in person to discuss their concerns together rather than just talking amongst themselves. She is available at the Lake View Public Library.

With no further business, Tony Hayes made the motion to adjourn with David Kitchens seconding. There was no discussion and all were in favor so the meeting was adjourned.

TOWN OF LAKE VIEW COUNCIL MEETING

PUBLIC HEARING

July 30, 2019

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Community Center

Presiding: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Present: Council Members: Mertis Barnett, Tony Hayes, and David Kitchens

Also Present: Karen Cook-Henderson, Chief Harry C. Watson and 54 members of the community

AGENDA

• Mayor Matthew Elvington called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and welcomed all to this second and final reading of Ordinance 2019-02 (Juvenile Curfew Ordinance).

• Each person present was polled for their support of the ordinance and there were 51 in favor and none opposed. Four of the attendees were not Lake View residents but they voiced their support.

• Councilperson David Kitchens made a motion to adopt Ordinance 2019-02 as presented and Councilperson Mertis Barnett seconded. All were in favor and the motion passed.

With no further business, Tony Hayes made the motion to adjourn with David Kitchens seconding.

There was no discussion and all were in favor so the meeting was adjourned.