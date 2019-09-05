Crimson clover (Trifolium incarnatum) is an annual and is well adapted to the warm climates of South Carolina.

You may have seen them along the highways in the Southeast or in a wildlife food plot mix. The bright crimson flower provides an excellent source of pollen for honey bees and other pollinating insects. Deer also love crimson red clover.

Late summer (August to October) is the ideal time to plant crimson clover so it can become established before the first hard freeze. Be sure to purchase seeds that have been pre-inoculated with a rhizobacteria coating, which will aid in better germination.

Crimson clover is in the legume family, which means it is excellent green crop for soil improvement. Legumes will fix atmospheric nitrogen gas into available forms of nitrogen for the plant. The fixed nitrogen becomes available in the soil after the clover is cut and starts to decompose. Over time, the structure of the soil is improved which benefits the growth of other plants.

For more information on crimson clover and other cover crops, please visit the Home and Garden Information Center website at hgic.clemson.edu.

