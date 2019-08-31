Clyburn To Speak At 9-11 Service

Eighteen years ago one of the most tragic events in the history of the United States took place. America was attacked on her own soil!

The Patriot Day (9-11) service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 8:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse with James E. Lockemy as the emcee. The guest speaker will be the Dillon County Administrator Tony Clyburn. Miss Barbara Causey will sing the National Anthem.

Our local first responders and law officers will be honored.

