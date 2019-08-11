Dillon District Four Participating In Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Program

Dillon School District Four Office of Food Services is pleased to announce its participation in the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program for the 2019-2020 school year at Lake View Elementary, East, South, Stewart Heights, and Gordon.



The goals of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program (FFVP) are to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices; expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience; increase children’s fruit and vegetable consumption and make a difference in children’s diets to impact their present and future health.

Dillon School District Four Office of Food Services is pleased to be participating in the FFVP because it provides all elementary school students a healthy and nutritious snack twice a week. The students are receiving fresh fruits and vegetables that they may not necessarily get an opportunity to eat; jicama, mango, pineapple, papaya, and kiwi just to mention a few of the items served.