Services for Vicky Lundy Jackson will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Ms. Jackson, 69, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, March 19, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Earl Lundy and Irene Moody Lundy.

She was retired from Dilmar Oil Company where she was the Secretary/Treasurer and on the Board of Directors.

Survivors include her son, Dr. Andrew Jackson (Sarah) of Florence; daughter, Ginger Stone (Kevin) of Dillon; grandchildren, David and Catherine Jackson, Jackson and Jadyn Stone; close friend and ex-husband, Daniel Jackson, of Floyd Dale; sister, Patsy Watson (Steve), of Temperance Hill; niece and nephews, Michelle, Mike, and Earle Watson.

Ms. Jackson was preceded in death by her brother, William Lundy of Oak Grove, SC.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

