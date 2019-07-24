Leona Hunt, 90, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Leland Grove Freewill Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, May 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank Hunt and Annie Thompson Hunt. She was a member of Leland Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Lucille Hunt Bryant and Judy Hunt both of Little Rock; sons, Franklin Hunt and Billy Ray Hunt both of Little Rock, Bishop Joseph Hunt of Macon, GA, and Apostle Solomon Hunt of Fayetteville, NC; 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Please Share





