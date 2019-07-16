Jamie Thomas To Serve As NETC-Dillon Campus Coordinator

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) is pleased to announce Jamie T. Thomas as the new Community Campus Coordinator of the NETC-Dillon Campus.



Thomas discovered his interest in Higher Education as a work-study student working in housing, enrollment, registrar’s office, and financial aid at Benedict College in Columbia, SC. After graduating, he landed his first full-time job as a Community Life Assistant (Dorm Director). After a couple of years, he moved into a Financial Aid position.

While completing his Master’s in Education with a concentration in Higher Education-Student Affairs, Thomas accepted a position at Coker College’s Campus in Marion, SC. This appointment brought him back to his hometown, where he was born and raised.

For six years, he focused on growing enrollment and instilling a sense of family and community between the school and residents there.

Thomas is looking forward to using his experiences to support the college’s strategic plan for the NETC while driving momentum and facilitating innovation at the Dillon Campus. “I can’t tell you everything, I must keep some tricks up my sleeve,” Thomas said.

In his new role, Thomas feels it is important to meet the people of the Dillon County Community where they are. “That could be churches, football games, and social events in the community. I want them to know we are here and what we have to offer,” Thomas said.

Thomas is a life member of the Benedict College National Alumni Association He serves as the Florence Club President and Vice-President of the Southern Region, the largest region in the Association. Thomas is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, INC. He is Keeper of Records and Seal (Secretary) of his local chapter.

Thomas shares this thought: Always be a bridge builder that is making a path so that the persons coming behind you can be uplifted by the road you made.

Jamie T. Thomas started his position in June 2019.



