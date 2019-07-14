Salkehatchie Campers Work On Homes In Dillon County

Main Street United Methodist Church is so thankful to have 87 Salkehatchie Campers this year from South Carolina; Boston, Mass; Athens, GA; and Watkinsville, GA. On Sunday, these young people and adults were commissioned to short-term Christian service. Now these people in the picture, and many others, are braving the heat to work on 7 homes and to provide help for the people of Dillon County. Please keep these young missionaries in your prayers – for safety, for energy, for compassion, and for love for their neighbors. How exciting to be hosting the hands and feet of God here on earth! (Contributed by Jon Bozard)