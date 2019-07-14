District Four Serves 7,886 Free Meals In June Through Summer Feeding Program

Dillon School District Four and the staff of the Office of Food Services is pleased to announce that the Seamless Summer Program for the month of June we were able to provide 4,573 hot lunches and 3,313 breakfasts at no charge to children 18 and younger. That is a total of 7,886 FREE meals to the children of our community.



This program will run thru July 25, 2019 Monday thru Thursday. Please come join us at one of our three locations; Dillon High Cafeteria, Gordon Elementary Cafeteria, Lake View Elementary Cafeteria. The entrances to Gordon Cafeteria and Lake View Cafeteria are located at the back of each school. The Dillon High Cafeteria entrance is accessed by the student parking lot. All meals are dine in only. The hours of operation are Breakfast from 7:30-9:00 and Lunch 11:30-1:00. Again these are free meals to ANY child 18 and under!

If you have any questions, please contact Missy Moody Food Service Coordinator at 843-774-1200

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

SUMMER FEEDING MENUS

BREAKFAST

JULY 15—Breakfast Entree: Strawberry Pop-Tart; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Fruit Cocktail, 100% Orange Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

JULY 16—Breakfast Entree: Grits, Eggs, and Slice Bacon; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Sliced Peaches, 100% Apple Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

JULY 17—Breakfast Entree: Box Cereal; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Mandarin Oranges, 100% Fruit Blend Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

JULY 18—Breakfast Entree: Pancake with Syrup and Sausage Links; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Apple Sauce, 100% Grape Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

*

JULY 22—Breakfast Entree: Goody Honey Bun; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Sliced Peaches, 100% Orange Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

JULY 23—Breakfast Entree: Pancake with Syrup and Sausage Patties; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Sliced Pears, 100% Grape Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

JULY 24—Breakfast Entree: Box Cereal; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Pineapple Tidbits, 100% Fruit Blend Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

JULY 25—Breakfast Entree: Grits, Eggs, and Sausage Links; Fruit-Vegetable Option: Fruit Cocktail, 100% Apple Juice; Choice of Milk: 1% White or Chocolate Milk

LUNCH

JULY 15—Lunch Entree: Chicken Nuggets; Your Choice of Sides are: Potato Rounds, Baked Beans, Ketchup Pack, Sweet and Sour Dip, Sliced Peaches, Milk

JULY 16—Lunch Entree: Cheeseburger Slider; Your Choice of Sides are: Seasoned Fries, Pickle Spear, Mayo Pack, Ketchup Pack, Sliced Pears, Milk

JULY 17—Lunch Entree: Popcorn Chicken; Your Choice of Sides are: Sweet Potato Nuggets, Green Beans, Ketchup Pack, Sweet and Sour Dip, Blue-Raspberry Sidekick, Milk

JULY 18—Lunch Entree: 6” Personal Pepperoni Pizza; Your Choice of Sides are: Steamed Broccoli, Hash Brown, Fruit Cocktail, Milk

*

JULY 22—Lunch Entree: Bacon Chili Cheeseburger; Your Choice of Sides are: Seasoned Fries, Dill Pickle Chips, Mayo Pack, Ketchup Pack, Mustard Pack, Apple Sauce, Milk

JULY 23—Lunch Entree: Fish Filet Sandwich; Your Choice of Sides are: Sweet Potato Nuggets, Steamed Broccoli, Tartar Sauce, Pineapple Tidbit, Milk

JULY 24—Lunch Entree: Corn Dog; Your Choice of Sides are: Baked Beans, Potato Rounds, Mustard Pack, Sliced Pears, Milk

JULY 25— Lunch Entree: Chicken Tenders; Your Choice of Sides are: Hash Browns, Green Beans, Sweet and Sour Dip, Blue-Raspberry Sidekick, Milk

