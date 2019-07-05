Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Farmers Market Is July 8th

Dillon County Health Initiative will be holding their July Pop Up Farmers Market on July 8 from 4-7 p.m. on the South Plaza, downtown Dillon. Santa will be making an appearance from 5-6 p.m.

Look for the large white tent to pick up some gently used Christmas decorations. Be sure to come early for best selection. Everything will be VERY reasonably priced.

Our prepared food vendor for July will be Krusty Krab. New vendors are always welcome. Be sure to come out and enjoy the afternoon at the market. For more information contact Pat Laird 843-845-2875.



