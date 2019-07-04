Deputy Promoted

Dillon County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis James Cox, Jr. of Latta, was promoted to from PFC to Corporal by 1SGT Michael Barfield.



He began his career with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office in September 2013. He previously served 11 1/2 years in the National Guard with one deployment and is actively retired.

Sheriff Major Hulon and Chief Deputy Larry Abraham thank Cox for his service to our department and the community.

Cox has a wife, Stephanie L. Cox, and children, Bryson S. Cox and Brody J. Cox.



Please Share





