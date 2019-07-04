Camp Exploration Held At NETC

Camp Exploration, a summer day camp for rising sixth through tenth graders, is being held on the Dillon Campus of Northeastern Technical College Monday through Friday, June 24 through June 28. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education is an interdisciplinary approach to learning where academic concepts are combined with real-world lessons, helping students make connections between school, community, work, and the economy.



This year’s theme centered on providing STEM experiences to the participants.

STEM WARS provided a suite of audio-video presentation equipment used to deliver dynamic interactive lessons. STEM WARS is an initiative that helps maximize engagement among participants. Smithsonian Traveling Exhibits will be displayed as well.



NETC faculty and guest presenters will guide campers through a diverse schedule of workshops, learning activities, career exploration, and leadership activities related to manufacturing, engineering, science, and technology. Speakers for the week include Rodney Berry, Tempest Hough Author, Tabitha James Author and Facilitator, Fred Wilson Rocket Man, Dr. Wagner NETC President, and more.



