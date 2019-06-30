Help For Veterans Holds Meetings

Chairman Johnnie Daniels opened the meeting with prayer.

Thirteen members gave the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

Treasurer Cathorine Price gave the financial report .

A motion was made, seconded and approved to accept the treasurer’s report.

Craig Brown read the minutes from the March 21 meeting.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to accept the March 21 minutes.

Chairman Daniels stated the next meeting will be on May 16 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Building.

Member Lloyd Brown stated that the American Legion will have a flag retiring service on April 28 at 3:30 p.m. at the VFW hut.

Chairman Daniels thanked Lloyd and Linda Brown for providing refreshments for the meeting and thanked the American Legion for the use of their building.

Members discussed veterans that have passed away and having them honored on Memorial Day.

A motion was made seconded and approved to adjourn the meeting.

MAY MEETING

Chairman Johnnie Daniels opened the meeting with prayer. Sixteen members present gave the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Cathorine Price gave the treasurer’s report.

A motion was made, seconded,and approved to accept the Treasurer’s report.

Craig Brown read the minutes from the April meeting. A motion was made, seconded, and approved to accept the April meeting minutes.

Chairman Daniels remarked about a church that donated food. Four Dillon Police officers and six DHS football players unloaded the food. Member Mildred Mishue stated that the food needed to be distributed.

Chairman Daniels stated there were veterans who needed help with their utilities. Members Lloyd Brown and James Leslie stated that they would meet with a veteran that was in need of help with his utilities. Members agreed with what members Leslie and Brown offered to do and a motion was made, seconded, and approved on the matter.

Chairman Daniels stated that the food drive was doing well.

Chairman Daniels ask members if they wanted a month off. Members replied “no” on taking a month off.

A discussion on new stationery design to be taken up in June meeting.

Chairman Daniels stated that the June meeting would be on the 20th.

Members discussed the van issue to transport veterans. Kenny Smith stated he would talk with County Administrator Clyburn about help with a van.

Chairman Daniels discussed issue of guest speakers.

Chairman Daniels stated that give-away tickets were ready.

Chairman Daniels discussed the October 17 Health Fair. 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Member James Leslie stated that Pruitt Home Health Care wanted to be added to the list. Members discussed adding funeral homes to the list. Members discussed having living wills added to the Health Fair list.

Member Kenny Smith requested that members bring any needy veteran over 62 to his attention.

Chairman Daniels thanked Levern Hayes for providing refreshments for the meeting.

Members ask to bring canned potatoes to the June meeting.

Member Nell Vincent talked about trained dogs assisting disabled vets and other programs that were available.

A motion was made, seconded, and approved to adjourn.