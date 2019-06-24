Gayle Page Gandley Retires

After 44 years as an educator Mrs. Gayle Page Gandley says, “Education has been the most rewarding career in the world but it’s time for her to retire.”



In the past four decades, she has instructed many young people who have gone on to benefit our society in big ways. As a seasoned educator the values and knowledge that you have imparted to your students will never retire. She is a torch bearer to humanity that has shown the way to future leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

She began her career in education in 1975 after receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Business Education and her Masters of Education in Education Leadership from UNC Pembroke by taking her first job at Latta High School as the Computer Education teacher. After spending ten years at Latta High School she spent the last 34 years at Dillon County Technology Center where she was the Business Education, Instructor for 14 years before becoming the Assistant Director for the past 20 years. She also held the position as Principal for Dillon County Alternative Program for 12 years.

While we celebrate her retirement, we envy her husband and grandchildren, because they will be the focus of all her love and attention. From this day forward may this new journey take you on some wonderful and happy days. We love you Mrs. Gandley, from the faculty and staff at Dillon County Technology Center.

Please Share





