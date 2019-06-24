Couple Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Free Medical Clinic

Several people pled guilty this week in General Sessions before Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch.

Anthony and Lynn Bowman pled guilty to stealing more than $67,000 from the Dillon Medical Clinic.

They both received a 10-year sentence suspended to five years of probation and restitution.

The couple has already paid back $50,000 but was ordered to complete restitution.

Antonio McCormick pled guilty to molesting two children. He received a 13.5-year sentence.

Among others pleading guilty were Zephania Baker (drugs); Shakur Crosland (breach of peace); Bradley Dodson (drugs); Marqul Campbell (weapons); Brittany Huggins (child neglect); Wajier Sturdivant (identity fraud); William Mason (resisting arrest); Stephen Hunt (attempted burglary); Tyvon Moore (drugs and weapons); Garrett Bethea (drugs); Kentell Kelly (failure to stop for a blue light, weapons); Kenneth Bethea (drugs); Margaret Green (resisting arrest); Andrew Saperstein (failure to stop for a blue light); Ronnie Summerford (drugs); Dana Bethea (weapons); Shannon Covington (drugs); Ray Johnson (habitual traffic offender); Antonio McCants (weapons); Jamison Mearite (drugs); Jason Thompson (drugs); Bradley Dodson (drugs); Christopher English (failure to stop for a blue light).

In other court news, a date-certain order was signed by Judge Burch scheduling the trial of Tyreek Hayes for the week of July 22, 2019.

That case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

