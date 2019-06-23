Annie Elizabeth Turner Powers Lane, 82, went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Dillon Congregational Holiness Church with burial in Tarte Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Marlboro County, SC, June 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John David Turner and Lillie Mae McDowell Turner. She was a member of Dillon Congregational Holiness Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Minnie (Tony) Allen of Dillon, Patricia Bryant of Latta, and Emily “Pam” Register of Florence; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Bessie Rewis of Latta;

Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by her husbands, Calvin Powers and William J. Lane; children, Annie Ruth Gandy, William “Catfish” Powers, Sandra Diane Thompson, and Calvin “Sam” Powers, and, Linda Faye Turner; brothers, Robert Turner, Tommy Turner, Roland Turner, and J.C. Turner; and sister, Josephine Sweat.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Sunny Acres Nursing Home and their employees Kat and Megan, and to Pruitt Nursing Home for the care given to Mrs. Annie during her stay

