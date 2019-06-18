4-H Summer Camps Announced

The Dillon County Clemson Extension Office has announced several upcoming summer camps.



They include the following:

Animal Science Day Camp

Monday July 1st, 2019

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Dillon

Extension Office

Interested in Animal Science? Want to become a veterinarian one day? Then this is the camp for you.

Youth will meet Dr. Lucius* from the Dillon Animal Hospital at the Clemson Extension office and learn how to perform a physical on a dog. After spending the morning practicing our veterinary skills, we will have a pizza lunch. The afternoon session will be spent learning about livestock and small farm animals.

Register now as space is limited.

*Youth will be allowed to participate in the handling of the dogs at the discrepancy of a parent or guardian.

Erika Jones, 803-238-2183, [email protected]

Kick off the Summer

with 4-H!

July 23, 2019

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bring your lunch to the extension office and spend the afternoon learning how to make ice cream. While the ice cream churns, youth will tie-dye shirts.

Survivor:

Game Changer 4-H Camp

July 25th, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Dillon Extension Office

Join us for the 209 4-H Game of Survivor. Teams will complete scavenger hunts, games and activities all while developing skills such as teamwork, leadership, and communication. Are you a survivor? We hope to see you on game day! Contact Erika Jones at [email protected] to register. Ages 9 to 14, limited to 12 participants.

Contact the Extension Office for fees associated with these camps.

