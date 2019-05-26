Lampley Receives State Award

ZOKIE LAMPLEY RECEIVES RURAL DEVELOPMENT STATE AWARD—Congratulations to Zokie Lampley, Site Manager of Long Branch and Mill Pond Apartments, in Dillon, S.C., for being selected as the “USDA South Carolina Multi-Family Housing Site Manager of the Year for Elderly Housing.”



Ms. Lampley received this prestigious award at the Carolinas Council for Affordable Housing Annual Meeting held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on April 29, 2019. Mr. Dwayne White, Director Multi-Family Programs, of Rural Development presented the award in front of over 250 affordable housing professionals. This award is given to a Site Manager chosen from nominees across the state who has shown continued professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and outstanding service to their residents and property.

Long Branch and Mill Pond Apartments are managed by Partnership Property Managemet. Ms. Lampley has worked with Partnership Property Management since June 2015 and was nominated by her Regional Property Manager, Ms. Lisa Smith. She is well liked by her residents at Long Branch and Mill Pond Apartments and works diligently to provide quality living in Dillon county and good resident relations. She enjoys her work and aggressively works to make Long Branch and Mill Pond Apartments a quiet and enjoyable home for all residents. Shown here in picture (left to right): Dwayne White, USDA Rural Development – Director Multi-Family Programs; Zokie Lampley; Samuel McMillan, USDA Rural Development – Florence Area Multi-Family Housing Specialist. (Contributed)