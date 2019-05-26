Fork Presbyterian Holds ‘Hee-Haw’ Themed Family Night

The final Fork Presbyterian Church Family Night before summer was held recently. The theme was “Hee Haw.” Fork Presbyterian Church members and guests were entertained by Sissy Split and Sassy Frass and from the Fork Livestock Ranch, they had two “professional” bull riders bucking bulls—Bo-dacious ridden by Becky Boo and Cow-wa-bonga ridden by Cletus Chew. Afterwards, members enjoyed photos and supper.

