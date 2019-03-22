PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Softball Drops Game To Johnsonville

The Latta Lady Vikings lost the lead late in the game to drop a close decision, 6-4, to the visiting Johnsonville Lady Flashes on Tuesday, March 19, in Latta.

Johnsonville took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with the first score happening on a double by Kirby Blakely. Latta responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Latta was trailing by 1 run in the bottom of the third inning. A lead single by Arica Gandy, a single by Riana Green, and a double by Bailey Wiggins netted Latta 3 runs to take a 2-run lead. Johnsonville closed the gap to a run in the top of the fifth inning. The game was tied at 4 in the top of the seventh inning when an error scored 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Lady Vikings were unable to muster any scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning as the side was retired in 1-2-3 fashion.

Johnsonville racked up 11 hits while holding Latta to 9 hits.

The Flashes’ Maelyn Thompson homered, doubled, singled twice, picked up 2 rbi, and scored 3 runs in her 4 at-bats. Jada Cox connected for a double and a run in her 3 at-bats while Kirby Blakely connected for a double and a rbi in her 4 at-bats. Olivia Powell connected for 2 singles and a rbi in her 4 at-bats. Kaylyn Hucks singled and scored a run in her 1 at-bat. Sophie Thompson singled and scored a run in her 4 at-bats. Laney Evans singled in her 3 at-bats.

Latta’s Jayla Jackson tripled, singled twice, and scored a run in her 4 at-bats. Bailey Wiggins doubled, singled, picked up a rbi, and scored a run in her 3 at-bats. Arica Gandy singled and scored a run in her 4 at-bats. Kaleigh Caulder singled twice and scored a run in her 4 at-bats. Jesselyn Bryant singled in her 3 at-bats. Kaylah Davis scored a run while Riana Green and Lauren Webster each garnered a walk.

The Flashes’ Meghan Dennis was credited with the win. She pitched 7 innings and allowed 9 hits, walked 3, struck out 2, and allowed 4 earned runs.

Latta’s Arica Gandy was charged with the loss. She pitched 7 innings and allowed 11 hits, 6 runs of which 4 were earned, and struck out 4.

Each team committed 2 errors in the game.

The Latta Vikings will host Dillon today (Thursday, March 21) at 7:00 p.m. Support your team.

