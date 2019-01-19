James Edward McLellan, 44, passed away at McLeod Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 after an illness. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home after the service.

James was born in Marion, a son of the late Eddie Newton McLellan and Vivian Marie Daniel Gibson.

He worked most of his life on auto body and frame work.

Surviving are his son, Tommy James McLellan of Pendleton, SC; daughters, Kelsey Lorraine McLellan and Kendell Alise McLellan, both of Pendleton, SC; and Brittany Freeman of Lumberton; grandchildren, Remington and Nolan Busha of Pendleton, SC; sister, Angie Zeman and her husband, Teddy of Marion, SC; special niece, Brooke Zeman of Marion, SC; and special nephew Kyle Zeman also of Marion; Aunt and Uncle Tim and Jeanne Daniel of Dillon, SC; step-father, Larry Gibson, Sr. of Dillon, SC and step-brothers and step-sisters.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (Cancer.org), 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29571.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net



