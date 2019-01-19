Albert Lee ‘Al’ Cox III

Albert “Al” Lee Cox III, of Latta, SC, died on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his home following a long struggle with alcoholism. Al was in and out of sobriety for many years and had a heart bigger than his broken spirit.



Al was born in Passaic, NJ in 1958 to Judith “Margo” Shoemaker and the late Albert L. Cox Jr., on the same day as his namesake grandfather. Although he grew up and first started his painting business in Boonton, NJ, Al felt a pull to move his new family to a town he visited often as a child, Latta, SC. He wanted to create a better life for his son, Jimmy, and later on, his daughter, Ashley. He became involved in town life, serving as a school board member, volunteer firefighter, EMT, a Boy Scout Troop leader and a Major in the South Carolina State Guard. He owned and managed two businesses, Airless Spray Systems and C&C Real Estate, and finished his Bachelor’s degree at Coker College. Faith was his bedrock, from Sunday School, Grand Councilor at the local DeMolay Chapter, and as Deacon at Latta Presbyterian Church.

Al was a businessman, parent, friend, and community leader. He is survived by his steadfast mother, Margo; beloved son and daughter, Jimmy (Jessica and their children) and Ashley; brothers, John Cox and Stephen (Nancy) Estler; sister, Melanie (Lee) Parker and his nephews and their families. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 19, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Latta Presbyterian Church, at 110 N Richardson St., Latta, SC with a Memorial Ceremony officiated by Reverend Dr. Eugen Bach at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made in Al’s name to Latta Presbyterian Church.



