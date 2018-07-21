PHOTO GALLERY: State Champions Parade Held

The Latta 12u Ponytails traveled to Seneca, SC, to compete for the Dixie Softball state title from July 7 through July 11 and came back State Champions. Latta faced competition from Abbeville, Chester, Hanahan, Marlboro, Prosperity, Starr Iva, and Westminster. After playing every day, Latta was the only team remaining undefeated going into the championship game. They defeated Prosperity, with a final score of 4 to 2. The Latta 12u Ponytails are now Team South Carolina and will be going to Alexandria, Louisiana to compete for the World Series Title. They are pictured on a victory march down Main Street in Latta last Thursday evening.

